Tim Walz discloses a six-figure salary, modest retirement savings and a pension

(CNN) — Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s financial disclosure form highlights one of the things that makes him unusual as a modern political candidate: the relative simplicity of his financial life.

Walz’s finances are straightforward and modest relative to the standards of many of those who have made their wealth in the private sector, according to his disclosure, released by the Federal Election Commission Friday. Many recent political candidates for high office, by contrast, report millions in income and assets from multiple sources.

Walz reported a $210,287 income from his job as governor of Minnesota from January of 2023 through August of this y﻿ear and a bank account with between $15,000 and $50,000 in cash.

He no longer owns a home or rental properties, which had been reflected on his tax returns in prior years. And he doesn’t report owning any individual stocks or bonds.

But Walz does have a few retirement savings accounts, and he reported pension income that he will earn as a result of his years as a public school teacher. His six terms in Congress and his 24 years in the National Guard may also earn him pension income, although that is not required to be reported on the FEC form.

