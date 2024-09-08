Boeing reaches deal with union to avoid strike

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — Boeing and the Machinists union, which represents 33,000 of its employees on the West Coast, have reached a tentative deal that could avoid a strike that had been set to start this Friday.

Before it will take effect, the deal would need the approval of the rank-and-file union members who build commercial jets. But leadership of the union praised the tentative deal and said it achieved the union’s goals.

“You sent us here to stand strong for your priorities, and we are proud to have done so,” the union said Sunday in a statement on its official website.

The company said the agreement provides raises totaling 25% over the life of the contract, improved contributions to 401(k) plans, reduced employee contributions for health insurance and increased time off.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

