Packers pre-printed NFC Champions gear to be sent abroad to help those in need

MILWAUKEE. WI (WDJT) — As the Green Bay Packers season came to an end on Sunday night, San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated and many got ready to buy NFC Champions gear.

As many know, although there can only be one winner, champion gear is pre-printed for both teams. So where does the extra apparel go? CBS 58 spoke with the non-profit that works with the NFL to redistribute the items.

Good360 works with non-profits across the world that help deliver the surplus of items to communities in need.

The company has to keep some of the details under wraps, so it is not known exactly how many Packers NFC Champions sweatshirts, t-shirts and hats will be distributed or where they will end up.

“We gather those in a central place here in the U.S. and then we work with our vetted network of non-profits to find a good home for those,” Good360 Chief Marketing Officer Shari Rudolph said. “And through our partnership with the NFL, those homes are overseas where there’s no chance those branded merchandise items can find their way back into the United States.”

Good360 says the Packers merchandise should reach its final destination within a couple of months. Good360 also works with Major League Baseball in a similar capacity.

