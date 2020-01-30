See scenes of Rand Paul and the impeachment trial the Senate didn’t show on TV

News

Sen. Rand Paul attempted to ask a question Thursday at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that named the alleged Ukraine whistleblower. Paul was rebuffed by Chief Justice John Roberts, and shortly thereafter left the Senate chamber.

Paul, a Republican of Kentucky, was not seen reacting to Roberts or leaving the floor on TV, however, because as with the rest of the trial, the US Senate limits what TV images the public sees.

Sketch artist Bill Hennessy has been in attendance. Here’s what he saw Thursday:

