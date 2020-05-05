Shine Your Light for Firefighters

News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In honor of International Firefighters' Day, people are burning red bulbs on their stoops to show their appreciation.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) is asking people to join in celebrating local firefighters on May 4-5 by switching to a red light bulb on your front porch.

#shineyourlight4firefighters on May 4-5! In commemoration of International Firefighters’ Day 2020, the National Fallen... Posted by Chubbuck Fire Department on Friday, May 1, 2020

"It's nice, it's a nice feeling. But it's kind of a weird humbling experience because we love what we do and we don't really expect anything for it. But it's really cool when people do that sort of thing," said Eric Wojcik-Bryan, a Chubbuck firefighter.