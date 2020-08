Karole has been a part of the Local News 8 team since 1990. She grew up in Gooding, Idaho and attended the University of Idaho where she graduated with a degree in Radio-Tv, Communications.

Right after graduation, she married her husband, Ken. They’ve been married 40 years.

Her first job was at KPVI Ch 6 in Pocatello. After 7 years, she dropped out of the business for a time to have her three sons, Kristopher, Karson and Kreighton.

One day her co-anchor called from KIFI Local News 8 and asked her to fill in as an anchor for 6 weeks while another anchor was on maternity leave. 29 years later, she’s still at Local News 8.

Karole has been an anchor, reporter, producer and teacher for the new employees. She started a half hour show called Tough Talk that ran for years on Sunday afternoons. The topics were controversial and a little risky in a conservative market.

In addition to working for KIFI, Karole taught broadcast producing and writing at Idaho State University for 14 years as an adjunct instructor.

When not working, you’ll find Karole and Ken 4-wheeling in their Razor, riding horses, raising miniature horses, rescuing retired horses and enjoying their dogs. In the summer, it’s camping. In the winter, it’s entertaining. Being a grandma is proving to be the best hobby of all.