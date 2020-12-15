New center to help probation and parolees change behaviors

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Those on probation or on parole have a new resource to get their lives back on track through the new Connection and Intervention Station.

The goal and mission for the station is to help clients makes a change for the better.

"I truly believe in as a department we truly believe that to produce a safer Idaho we need to address the root causes of the behaviors that we're seeing and so to bring about public safety is to address those behaviors in a real way," said Glenda Thomson, district manager for District 7 Probation.

Those sent to the facility will go under a four-phase program.

Phase one: Get out from under the dark cloud.

Phase two: Educate the mind.

Phase 3: make that change.

Phase 4 is known as "after care". To set your mind and self free.

It's run by the "GOE Group," which provides correctional and community reentry services.

With these four phases, managers believe their clients will be better suited to re-enter the community.

"We do an assessment with them to identify specific needs that they may need, so they can be successful," said Evette Naveto, manager of the GEO Group. "We create a customized plan so that they can begin programming all while still meeting their essential needs and building the foundational piece of trust with them and engagement and connecting them to the correct community partners that we will be working with as a collaborative effort to make sure that all needs are being met."



These folks meet to discuss their personal struggles and what they need to do to get their lives back on track.

A computer center allows them to apply for jobs, adjust their resumes and get them ready for employment.

"We're helping individuals be successful in their everyday life and everything from being better to parents to having stable employment to living a clean and sober life," said Navebo.

They say more stations are planned for Boise, Coeur D'Alene and Twin Falls.