NYC deputies shut down an unlicensed warehouse club with more than 100 partygoers inside

New York City deputies shut down an illegal warehouse party in Queens overnight Saturday, clearing more than 100 people inside, the New York City Sheriff’s Office says.

The officers entered the building early Sunday morning where they found 142 patrons dancing and drinking alcohol without masks or social distancing, according to the release.

Sheriff’s deputies carried out surveillance on the Irving Avenue property after receiving information about a potential rave Saturday night, the agency said in a press release.

“Deputies observed a large volume of patrons entering a commercial warehouse with its security gate rolled down halfway. Deputies could also hear loud music emanating from the warehouse,” it said.

The sheriff’s office said everyone was cleared from the building without any problems.

Two security guards and a DJ were issued appearance tickets for violating the Mayor’s and Governor’s Executive Orders, health code violations, and unlicensed security guard activities, the release said.

It said the warehouse did not possess a New York State liquor license and there was no certificate of occupancy on file with the Department of Buildings.

New York and other cities have had ongoing problems with events that violate Covid-19 restrictions.

The New York City Sheriff’s office raided three large gatherings during New Year’s Eve and the early hours of New Year’s Day.

One celebration in Queens had in excess of 300 patrons, who were “consuming alcohol, singing karaoke, and dancing.” Congregants went unmasked, according to the sheriff.