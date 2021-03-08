Firefighters run 48 miles, raise $8,000 to help end child sex trafficking

National-World

TULARE, California (KFSN) — Pictures capture the moments Tulare City firefighters Eric Ferreira and Josh Ryan completed their run of 48 miles in just 48 hours.

In joy and pain, the two embraced each other over their victory.

“We knew going into this it wasn’t going to be for free,” said Ferreira. “It was going to take some girt and some pain.”

Friday night, Ferreira and Ryan began the David Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge.

For two days straight, they ran four miles every four hours to raise money for Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that fights to end child sex trafficking.

They started strong. The fire chief even joined them on the first leg of their run.

When they hit the halfway mark, the challenge started to take a heavy toll on their bodies.

“We stepped out on the road, and the first step was excruciating,” said Ryan.

But members of the community wouldn’t let them fail.

Other firefighters also pushed them to reach the finish line.

“When Josh and I would make runs during the day, we would have cars honking, and people yelling, keep going guys, keep going,” said Ferreira.

They also had some fun along the way.

As an incentive to donate, they agreed to wear crop tops when they hit $2,000 mark.

In the end, they exceeded their expectations raising more than $8,000.

They also learned some valuable lessons about themselves along the way.

“Anything is possible,” said Ryan. “If you put your mind to it and you say I am going to do this, and I am not going to quit no matter what.”

Ferreira said this is just the beginning for them.

They’re now thinking of possibly participating in a triathlon or even a 100-mile race, but first, they have other plans.

“Some sleep,” said Ryan.

“Some sleep, yup,” said Ferreira. “Some sleep and some rest.”

