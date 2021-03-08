Woman thwarts suspected scammer going door-to-door pretending to work for PGE

National-World

OREGON CITY, Oregon (KPTV) — An Oregon City woman recently thwarted a suspected scammer who was going door-to-door pretending to work for Portland General Electric.

Police say it happened on March 1 in the Tower Vista neighborhood.

Marie Thiele told FOX 12 that the man was trying to sell her solar panels. The interaction was caught on a Ring camera.

Thiele demanded to see his work identification card, but he could not provide one and left.

A PGE spokesperson told FOX 12 the company does partner with Green Mountain Energy to sell renewable power programs from time-to-time, but employees always wear ID and company logos on their uniforms.

The spokesperson also said the company does not sell solar panels door-to-door.

Thiele said she had seen posts warning that after the winter storm impostors might be going door-to-door saying they were from the power company.

She said she warned her neighbors about the impostor.

Police don’t know who the man is and are calling him a possible scammer. They are investigating and warning others about these kinds of scams.

