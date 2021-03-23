‘Feeding Their Soul;’ Man bakes banana bread for health care workers & first responders, says he’s delivered 10,000 loaves

National-World

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Throughout the pandemic, small acts of kindness are bringing light and love everyday to those dealing with dark and difficult times.

One particular ambassador of appreciation is a Brooklyn man who’s baking up a “thank you” for workers on the front lines, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday.

Another day, another donation. And another opportunity to send an invaluable message to health care heroes.

“It’s about feeding their soul. It’s about showing love,” said Sean Reynolds from Brooklyn Banana Bread Company. “It’s about letting them know that, what they’re going through, we understand. And we don’t take it for granted.”

Reynolds, a veteran Verizon worker, learned that loving attitude from his mom, Sheila. He’s using her banana bread recipe to bake thousands of individual loaves, which he’s delivered to more than 100 hospitals and firehouses.

“I believe it’s important to give, and that’s what I’m doing,” said Reynolds.

His first delivery, a year ago, went to cheer up his girlfriend, registered nurse Odelia McSween, and her coworkers.

“It came at a time where we were a little bit despondent. We were withdrawn. We couldn’t help patients the way we wanted to help them,” McSween said.

Monday’s delivery to the radiology department at BronxCare Hospital Center was accepted with gratitude by technician Steven Calvin.

“It feels great to be appreciated,” Calvin said. “It’s been a very stressful time, especially for us health care workers. I actually lost a coworker, so it really hit home. So, it’s much appreciated.”

Reynolds is funding this largely out of his own pocket. But he recently received help from Dole Food Company, which knows a thing or two about bananas.

A year into his efforts, Reynolds has delivered more than 10,000 loaves of banana bread.

