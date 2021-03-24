Dolphins spotted swimming in East River near Brooklyn

National-World

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Dolphins were spotted swimming in the East River off of Greenpoint, Brooklyn, on Tuesday morning.

Dr. Howard Rosenbaum, director of the Wildlife Conservation Society‘s ocean giants program, says they appear to be common dolphins, but their appearance in the river is anything but.

Rosenbaum said he didn’t see any signs of distress from the animals in the social media video.

He said hopefully the dolphins were able to freely swim into and out of the area.

