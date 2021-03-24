Family driving to dinner has rock thrown at windshield

National-World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Nashville man and his family were heading to dinner when a rock came crashing down into their windshield. It happened Sunday while Jayson Chance and his family were heading south on Ellington Parkway in East Nashville.

“It was a scary moment for sure,” Jayson Chance said.

Chance says he could see in the distance a group of kids standing on the Chickasaw Avenue overpass and wondered why they were doing. His girlfriend and son were in the car with him as well. It wasn’t until a rock hit his windshield that he realized what they were doing.

“I can’t imagine it being a huge rock and had it been much bigger it could have been a much different story,” said Chance.

Chance says he was able to avoid hitting other cars and get off the next exit to report it to police.

“That was sort of the first thing I thought when the rock was hit was I remember hearing about the guy being killed that way here in Nashville not long ago,” Chance said.

Chance was able to get his windshield replaced and thankfully they didn’t sustain injuries, but he says he hopes his incident shines a light on this recurring problem in Nashville.

“There needs to be an awareness especially around town these incidents keep having people have been hurt people have been killed and kids need to know that throwing anything off of an overpass. This isn’t just property damage we’re talking about this is lives at stake,” Chance said.

