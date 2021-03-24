Photographer revisits families he captured a year after lockdown

National-World

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — A Scottsdale photographer who documented the COVID-19 pandemic response is picking his camera back up and revisiting families he took pictures of during their quarantine.

Rick D’Elia wants to capture the feeling of living in a pandemic, quarantined in your home with a physically distanced photograph.

“Show that sense of separation,” said D’Elia. “Showing what life looks like in this really weird time, even in little ways.”

That’s what he shot for a 2020 project when the pandemic response locked down the state. The out-of-work longtime freelance photojournalist still wanted to tell stories. He started framing up his own family to start. His niece Teresa Banas looks back on the photo he took around this time last year.

“Knowing that my own children weren’t going to see their grandparents anytime soon, uncertain of their own safety. Yeah, it was extremely hard,” said Banas.

A year later, D’Elia is back, taking pictures of the same families he had the year before. “Human beings are resilient,” said D’Elia.

Another moment frozen in time for people like Banas to look back on.

“I think these new photos will bring me even more, hope,” said Banas.

