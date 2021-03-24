Second eaglet hatches in Hays bald eagle nest just hours after its sibling hatched

National-World

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Just hours after its sibling hatched, a second eaglet hatched in the Hays bald eagle nest in Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.

The Audubon Society confirmed the second eaglet emerged from its shell just before 10 p.m. Its sibling hatched around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“This is one for the Hays record books – 2 eaglets hatching in the same day,” a Facebook post from the Audubon Society said in part.

The Hays bald eagles laid three eggs this year. There’s one egg remaining in the nest—that egg is expected to hatch on or around this Friday, the Audubon Society said.

Bald Eagle eggs typically take around 35-38 days to hatch.

The Audubon Society said now that there are two eaglets and an egg in the nest:

An adult bald eagle will stay on the nest constantly, with the just-hatched eaglet remaining beneath the adult for warmth. The adults will also continue to incubate the remaining egg.

The adults will bring back food to the nest for the eaglet, and tear the food into small pieces that the eaglet consumes. The adults will be seen leaning over to feed the eaglet.

