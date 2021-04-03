3 people killed and 4 injured in a house party shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina, police say

National-World

A shooting at a house party early Saturday left three people dead and four others injured in Wilmington, North Carolina, police said.

Gunfire erupted inside the home, striking the seven people, according to police, who said they were called there shortly after midnight.

Police described the shooting as a gunfight in a news release but did not elaborate.

No one was in police custody early Saturday, and at least one person suspected of firing shots is believed to have fled, according to Lt. Irving, a Wilmington police watch commander.

Officers still were trying to determine who opened fire, Irving said. Details about what led to the shooting, or how many people fired shots, weren’t immediately available.

The names of those killed or injured were not immediately released, as police said they still were trying to inform next of kin Saturday morning.

Investigators “ask that anyone with information surrounding this incident please come forward so that we may find justice,” police said in a news release.