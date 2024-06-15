Idaho Falls man arrested for aggravated battery after SWAT Response

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-An Idaho Falls man has been arrested for aggravated battery, ensuing chaos in an Idaho Falls neighborhood, and causing a SWAT response from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The suspect is identified as 47-year-old, James Schumacher.

He was arrested for slapping a person on the face and making a threatening statement. He then damaged a second person's vehicle causing $3,000 in damages.

Schumacher then hit a third person in the face with a rusty metal serrated edged gardening tool.

A fourth person came outside of their residence when they heard the commotion armed with a paintball gun loaded with pepperballs.

Schumacher swung a sign at the fourth person, who then shot and hit Schumacher with a pepperball with no effect. Schumacher went back to his property and threw rocks at the other people.

At that point, Officers began arriving on scene. Officers told Mr. Schumacher, who was standing on his porch, he was under arrest and gave commands for him to come to the officers. Schumacher retreated inside his residence and barricaded himself inside. Officers made several attempts to speak to Schumacher by calling his phone and using a PA system without any response from Schumacher.

Schumacher, an Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for Felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated assault, felony malicious in injury to property, and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing.

He was also cited for misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor attempted battery, and misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

He is currently booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

(This information is from an Idaho Falls Police Department press release. The original author is Public Information Officer Jessica Clements)











