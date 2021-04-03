Controlled burn scorches 13 acres in Indian Creek area

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Inkom Volunteer Fire Department responded to its second "controlled burn" wildfire in three days at 1 P.M. Friday afternoon.

The fire started in the vicinity of Indian Creek Road and quickly spread uphill to the northwest, potentially threatening two homes.

After a quick assessment, the Inkom Fire Department requested mutual aid and resources from the North Bannock and Pocatello Valley Fire Departments as well as from the US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management arrived to assist.

A total of three water tenders, two structure engines and five brush engines were used to gain containment and control of the fire.

The fire came within 100 feet of one residence and approximately 100 yards of a second. Firefighter were on scene until shortly after 7 P.M.

An estimated 13 acres were burned.

The fire department is reminding residents to be aware that grasses and fine fuels are extremely dry at this time of year.

The vegetation is still dormant coming out of winter which creates a "freeze-dried" effect. Even though snow is still on the hills and the ground may be moist, the vegetation is primed to burn.

If planning any burning on your property, the fire department recommends contacting your local fire department and get a burn permit. Also make sure plenty of water is immediately available and closely monitor wind conditions prior to and during burning.

In addition, don't leave any fire unattended or assume it is out because you don't see visible smoke.

Heat can remain trapped under matted grass that appears burned and reignite as temperatures rise, humidity falls or wind speeds increase during the day.