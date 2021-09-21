Body recovered, half-brother sought around Yellowstone lake

AP Utah

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Rescue crews in Yellowstone National Park have recovered the body of a 67-year-old Washington state man and are searching for his half-brother after the pair failed to return from a backcountry canoe trip. Crews searched Tuesday along the shore of Shoshone Lake and from the air for 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, a former U.S. Navy Seal from Ogden, Utah. Park officials say the body of Mark O’Neill was recovered Monday morning along the lake’s eastern shore. They say the 13-square mile (33 square kilometer) lake has an average temperature of around 48 F (9 C), with survival time estimated to be only 20 to 30 minutes in such cold water.