Local scouts collect food for those in need

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday, the Grand Teton Council hosted their annual Scouting for Food Drive.

Local boys and girls helped collect food at different drop off locations in Pocatello and Chubbuck, and inspired neighbors to come out and donate.

"We had people go into the store and come out with baskets literally of food," Troop 1295 Committee Chairman Ralph Oborn said. "We had one gentleman fill up two baskets."

"My neighbor that helped out, she's one that she gets by, but she saw this is such a good cause that she went in there, bought food, came out and donated it," Troop 370 Scout Master Thomas Sanford.

Troop 395 member Jonah Later says he enjoys any opportunity to give back.

"We, as scouts, just enjoy helping people," Later said. "It's it's in our scout law, so we thought, 'why not?'"

The food collected was delivered to The Idaho Foodbank’s Pocatello facility.

If you would still like to donate to the Idaho Foodbank, you can visit their facility Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.