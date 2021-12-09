American cuts intl. flight plans citing Boeing 787 delays

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is dropping some international flights from its plans for next summer because Boeing has failed to deliver planes that the airline ordered. That’s according to a memo that went out Thursday to American Airlines employees. Boeing has been unable to deliver its 787 jetliner, which it calls the Dreamliner, for about a year because of a series of manufacturing problems. American had expected 13 more Dreamliners in its fleet by this winter. Without those planes, American will drop plan to fly from the U.S. to places in Scotland, Ireland and Hong Kong next summer and will reduce flights to other places.