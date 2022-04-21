Brunson, Mavericks beat Jazz 126-118 to take 2-1 series lead

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 31 points playing with a bruised back and the Dallas Mavericks — without the injured Luka Doncic — beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Dallas. Doncic has missed all three of the games in the series with a strained calf, with signs pointing to his return for Game 4 on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 of his 32 points in the second half for Utah. Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 and Mike Conley had 21.