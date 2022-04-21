DeSmith has 52 saves, Guentzel scores 3, Penguins top Bruins

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Casey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0. Guentzel completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season. Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins, Bruins and Capitals have already secured playoff spots but are fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh and Boston are knotted at 99 points apiece. Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for the Bruins, who have lost five of eight.