Poland: More coal mine blasts suspend search for 7 missing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The search for seven people missing after methane explosions in a Poland coal mine has been because more blasts injured 10 workers taking part in the rescue operation. Officials said a decision to seal off the area of the Pniowek mine where the missing are believed to be was made after the Thursday night explosions. The head of the mine operated by the JSW company said Friday that it was a “very difficult decision” to halt the search but it “would be very risky and very irresponsible” to send rescue teams “to such a dangerous area.” The original explosions in the coking mine early Wednesday killed five people and injured dozens.