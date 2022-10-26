Search continues for overdue hunter

BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The search continues for an overdue hunter.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says 73-year-old Michael Faller of Ammon went hunting on Oct. 19 and has not been seen since.

Crews and volunteers have been searching for him off of North Creek Road near the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe.

His red Honda ATV was located during the second day of searching, and searchers with both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters have provided ariel coverage and assisted with search efforts as weather has allowed. The terrain is very rugged and rough which has contributed to the difficulty of the search.

Dozens of volunteers have been helping in the search.

The search is ongoing and will continue for the time being. Search efforts will be re-evaluated and may change based on conditions as well as other factors.

"The Butte County Sheriff's Office and the Clark County Sheriff's Office wish to thank all of those who have contributed to the search efforts in some way, whether it be through physical efforts or behind the scenes support. We appreciate and thank our communities for their response and help," the sheriff's office said.