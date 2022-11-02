Giroud helps Milan return to last 16 for 1st time in 9 years

MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has a knack of delivering in big matches. He did it again on Wednesday with two goals and two assists as AC Milan beat Salzburg 4-0 to return to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years. Giroud opened the scoring in the 14th minute and then all but sealed Milan’s progression in the 57th after he had set up Rade Krunić for his first Champions League goal in the opening minute of the second half. Junior Messias capped a wonderful night for the Italian champion. Salzburg finished third in Group E and secured a spot in the Europa League playoffs.

