Idaho’s oldest women’s choir to hold free holiday concert

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Choralaires are preparing for their holiday concert.

As the oldest women's choir in the state, people often call the group Idaho Falls' hidden gem. Members have spread joy through the power of music since 1912.

"We definitely are like a sisterhood in our choir where we want to care about each other, " choir member Rose Whitman said. "We support each other in all aspects of their lives...not only like personally, but then we also help them through music."

With 60 singers spread throughout eastern Idaho, it takes time, dedication and practice to perform. But every member says it's worth the effort.

"When we sing, we forget everything that's happening in the world and it just brings joy to our souls. And we take that home with us," former choir director Maren Hendersen said.

This season, their concert focuses on Christmas cheer and spirituality. Hendersen says, their message helps spread the peace of the season.

"I think in the world that we live in today, the biggest message from the music that we're singing is peace," Hendersen said. "We want to bring that peace to the community and to our families. The peace of the season. The peace of our savior, Jesus Christ. We just love sharing that message."

The free concert starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Hhillcrest Performing Arts Center. For more information, click HERE.