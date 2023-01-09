‘Spare’ but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” arrives in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. Harry charts his life and comes across at times as a bereaved boy, a troubled teen, a wartime soldier and unhappy royal. The book’s revelations about his father, King Charles III, and brother William, are unlikely to make family reconciliation any easier. Harry recounts how his father broke the news of the death of his mother, Diana, but did not offer a hug. He also shares details about his strained relationship with William, and his status as lower down in the royal succession hierarchy provides inspiration for the book’s title.

By HILLEL ITALIE and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

