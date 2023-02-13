Monday boys H.S. district basketball scores – February 13, 2023
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) South Fremont 46
(2) Teton 67
1AD1 DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(2) Butte County 64
(3) Challis 29
