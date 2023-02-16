NFL’s Kamara, Lammons indicted in 2022 Vegas nightclub fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A grand jury in Nevada has indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati Bengals newly acquired cornerback Chris Lammons in connection with an alleged beating at a Las Vegas nightclub last February. The Clark County grand jury handed up the indictment in Las Vegas on Wednesday on the same two battery charges prosecutors filed last year against the NFL players and two others. KLAS-TV first reported the indictment Thursday. Kamara was arrested Feb. 6, 2022, after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The others turned themselves in the days following when warrants were issued for their arrests.

