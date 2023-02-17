Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

ADANA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish disaster management agency has updated the death toll from the powerful earthquake in Turkey to 38,044, raising the overall number of fatalities in both Turkey and Syria to 41,732. The death toll is certain to increase further as search teams retrieve more bodies amid the devastation. Meanwhile, rescuers overnight pulled out a child, a woman and two men alive from wreckage. The latest rescues came as crews began clearing up debris in cities devastated by the earthquake. The powerful 7.8 earthquake has become Turkey’s deadliest disaster in modern history.

By SARAH EL DEEB and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

