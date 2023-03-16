Train carrying hazardous materials derails near Arizona-California border, authorities say, though no spills have been reported

By Andi Babineau, CNN

A train reportedly carrying hazardous materials has derailed in Mohave County, Arizona, near the state’s border with California, a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed Wednesday night.

No spills have been reported at this time, though there are washes running through the area from recent storms, according to Anita Mortensen, a spokesperson for the Mojave County Sheriff’s Office.

The derailment occurred near milepost 9 of Interstate 40, she said, which is a rural, non-residential area, The highway exit is home to a handful of truck stops and is about 20 miles north of Lake Havasu City.

It is unclear how many train cars left the tracks, Mortensen said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF, a freight railway network, have been notified of the derailment and are responding to investigate, Mortensen said.

CNN has sought comment from the National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.