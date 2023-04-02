15 additional temples announced at General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI)-The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans for 15 new temples across the world during the final session of the 193nd Annual General Conference. Out of the 15 new temples announced, no locations in Eastern Idaho or Western Wyoming were included. The locations of the 15 newly announced temples can be found below.... Retalhuleu, Guatemala Iquitos, Peru Teresina, Brazil Natal, Brazil Tuguegarao City, Philippines Iloilo, Philippines Jakarta, Indonesia Hamburg, Germany Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada San Jose, California Bakersfield, California Springfield, Missouri Winchester, Virginia Charlotte, North Carolina Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

