Kuwait executes 5 prisoners, including a man convicted in 2015 Islamic State-claimed mosque bombing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait says it executed five prisoners including an inmate convicted over an Islamic State group-claimed mosque bombing in 2015 that killed 27 people. A statement from Kuwait’s Public Prosecution said the five inmate were executed by hanging Thursday. The 2015 bombing struck during midday Friday prayers inside one of Kuwait’s oldest Shiite mosques. The Islamic State group views Shiites as heretics. Kuwait is a small oil-rich nation. The country conducted its last mass execution in November 2022, putting to death seven inmates.

