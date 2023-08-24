Douglas County Libraries votes unanimously to uphold 4 books with LGBTQ themes in collection

By Web staff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — Four LGBTQ books up for a proposed ban were kept on the shelves in all Douglas County public libraries. Douglas County Libraries Board of Trustees made the decision in a unanimous vote during its regular meeting on Wednesday evening.

Picture book “The Hips on The Drag Queen Go Swish Swish Swish” and the three young adult books “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “This Book Is Gay,” and “Jack of Hearts (and other parts) will all remain available for library members in the county.

This comes after CBS News Colorado learned Christian men’s group Freedom Fathers was spearheading an effort to ensure the removal of these titles.

When it came time to hear a motion, board member Zach McKinney motioned in favor of keeping the books as part of the library collection, and it was seconded by board member board vice president Terry Nolan ahead of a unanimous vote in favor, Douglas County Libraries confirmed with CBS News Colorado.

Prior to the board’s decision, the library director had already decided not to ban the books in question.

