Driver plows through multiple people, including 5 children

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — A driver plowed through a group of pedestrians in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Bridgeport police said it happened in the 1700 block of Central Avenue around 7:50 p.m.

Doing It Local shared video of the aftermath with Channel 3.

“Bridgeport police, fire and AMR were all dispatched and on-scene reports indicated that there was a motor vehicle accident where a vehicle struck a small crowd of people,” police said in a news release.

They said early reports indicated that injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, but involved about five children and multiple adults.

All parties were treated at the scene or transported by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital.

No other details were released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.