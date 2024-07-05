NATO leaders will vow to pour weapons into Ukraine for another year, but membership is off the table
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO leaders plan to pledge to keep pouring arms and ammunition into Ukraine at current levels for at least another year. U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts will make the pledge at a summit in Washington next week. They hope to reassure war-ravaged Ukraine of ongoing support and show Russia they will not walk away. NATO is desperate to do more for Ukraine but it’s struggling to find new ways. Already, NATO allies provide 99% of the military support it gets. The leaders are to announce that NATO will soon manage equipment deliveries too. But two red lines remain: no NATO membership until the war is over, and no NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine.