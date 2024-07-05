Pope to preside over interfaith meeting in Indonesian mosque during longest, most challenging trip

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will preside over an interfaith meeting in a mosque in the world’s largest predominantly Muslim country during a four-nation Asian visit in September. The Vatican released the itinerary Friday for Francis’ Sept. 2-13 trip that will be the longest and most complicated foreign trip of his pontificate. He’ll be going to Indonesia, East Timor, Papua New Guinea and Singapore. The packed schedule makes clear that the 87-year-old pontiff, who has battled health problems and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair, has no plans to slow down.

