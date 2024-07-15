American convicted in killing of Italian plainclothes officer gets house arrest after appeal

ROME (AP) — One of the two Americans convicted in the 2019 stabbing death of an Italian plainclothes police officer has been granted house arrest. State-run RAI television says Gabriel Natale-Hjorth can serve his 11-year, four month sentence at the home of a grandparent in the seaside town of Fregene, west of Rome. Natale-Hjorth and Finnegan Lee Elder, both from California, had been found guilty in the July 2019 killing of the officer in a botched sting operation after a Rome drug deal went bad. Earlier this month an appeals court greatly reduced their original life sentences.

