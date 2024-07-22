Darren Walker, president of Ford Foundation, will step down by the end of 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation, will step down from his role by the end of 2025. Walker has led the foundation, which is one of the largest in the U.S., since 2013. A gay Black man who grew up in poverty in Texas, Walker focused the foundation’s work around combatting inequality. The foundation said Monday that a search committee has been convened to find a new president. In describing his outlook, Walker often referenced Dr. Martin Luther King, who he credited with saying, “philanthropy is commendable, but it should not allow the philanthropist to overlook the economic injustice that makes philanthropy necessary.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.