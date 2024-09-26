Dozens of children drown while bathing during 3-day Hindu festival in eastern India

PATNA, India (AP) — Dozens of children have drowned while bathing in rivers and ponds as part of a three-day Hindu festival in eastern India. Heavy monsoon rains recently had raised the levels of waterways across Bihar state. Authorities say at least 46 people, including 37 children, drowned in separate incidents across the state’s 15 districts. Authorities have recovered 43 bodies so far, and the three missing people are presumed to be dead. Devotees were celebrating a festival that concluded Thursday. During the annual festival, mothers fast for 24 hours for the well-being of their children. The women and children visit rivers and ponds for cleansing rituals. Deadly accidents like drownings and stampedes during religious festivals are common in India.

