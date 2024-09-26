FBI agent says 2 officers accepted accountability in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An FBI agent who interviewed two former Memphis police officers who are on trial in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols’ has testified that they accepted accountability for participating. FBI Special Agent Anthony Householder took the stand in the federal trial of Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith. They have pleaded not guilty to charges of excessive force, failure to intervene, and obstructing justice through witness tampering. Two other former officers have testified after pleading guilty to depriving Nichols of his civil rights. Householder said he interviewed Bean and Smith as part of the FBI’s investigation into the January 2023 beating.

