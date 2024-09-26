Man charged with killing 13-year-old Detroit girl whose body remains missing

DETROIT (AP) — A man already in jail on sexual assault charges has been charged with murder in the disappearance of a 13-year-old Detroit girl. Na’Ziyah Harris has been missing since leaving school in January and is presumed dead. Authorities allege 41-year-old Jarvis Butts killed the girl because she was pregnant with his child. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from his lawyer. Police for months have been chasing leads about Na’Ziyah. They even searched a Detroit river and suburban pond. Na’Ziyah knew Butts because he was familiar with her family.

