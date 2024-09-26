Q&A: Kate Winslet on bringing WWII photographer Lee Miller’s story to the big screen

When Kate Winslet stumbled upon the extraordinary story of Lee Miller she didn’t want to let go. Miller was an American photographer who became a correspondent for British Vogue during the Second World War, shooting everything from London after the Blitz to the liberation of Dachau. Before the war, Miller had already led many lives as a model and so-called “muse” to surrealists like Man-Ray. After, she continued documenting the fallout in Eastern Europe, all the while struggling with alcoholism, PTSD and trauma from sexual assault at a young age. It set Winslet on a nearly 10-year journey to bring “Lee” to the big screen. It opens nationwide Friday.

