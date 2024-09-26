Son accused of killing father, stepmother, stepbrother will be extradited

A New York man accused of killing his father, stepmother and stepbrother in Vermont earlier this month has waived having an extradition hearing. Twenty-three-year-old Brian Crossman Jr., of Granville, New York, faces three counts of aggravated murder in the fatal shootings of Brian Crossman Sr., Erica Crossman, and 13-year-old Colin Taftin their Pawlet, Vermont, home on Sept. 15. He will be moved to Vermont to face charges. Vermont State Police say the investigation found significant evidence linking Crossman Jr. to the killings, including digital information, statements, injuries and various interviews.

