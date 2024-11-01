Figures, Dobson make closing pitches to voters in Alabama congressional race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The two candidates for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional district made their final campaign pushes this week. Democrat Shomari Figures and Republican Caroleene Dobson are running for the reshaped district. Both candidates emphasized a push for voter turnout. Former President Barack Obama recorded a message encouraging voters to support Figures. Federal judges reshaped the district after ruling Alabama had illegally diluted the power of Black voters. The non-partisan Cook Political Report ranks the new district, where Black voters make up nearly 49% of the voting age population, as “likely Democrat.” Democrats are eyeing an opportunity to flip a Deep South congressional seat. But Republicans maintain the district is winnable.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.