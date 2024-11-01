Local sheriff asks FBI to investigate death of Black man found hanging in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The FBI is investigating the death of a Black man in Alabama who was found hanging in an abandoned house. Deputies from the sheriff’s department found 39-year-old Dennoriss Richardson in late September, miles away from his home in Sheffield, Alabama. The local sheriff’s office concluded Richardson’s death was a suicide, but Richardson’s wife says he did not kill himself. She believes his death was the result of a lawsuit Richardson filed against the police department earlier this year. The local sheriff says he requested the FBI investigate to bring the family of Dennoriss Richardson some peace of mind. Community members have accused local law enforcement of unchecked misconduct.

