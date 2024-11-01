Negotiations stall over some crucial issues on final day of UN biodiversity summit in Colombia

CALI, Colombia (AP) — At the United Nations biodiversity summit in Colombia, negotiators struggle to find common ground on key issues, such as how to finance protections for 30% of the Earth’s wild species by 2023 and how to make payments for nature’s genetic data. Observers say pledges have not met expectations and environmental advocates ask governments to put aside their differences and demonstrate real commitment to saving the world’s plants and animals. The two-week summit was due to end Friday.

