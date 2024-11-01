Pennsylvania challenge of Elon Musk’s $1M-a-day voter sweepstakes moves back to state court
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A legal fight over Elon Musk’s $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes will move back to state court in Pennsylvania after a federal judge said Friday he does not have jurisdiction. The ruling is a loss for the world’s richest man and his political action committee. Musk’s giveaways aim to boost Donald Trump’s presidential campaign through Election Day. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner calls the America PAC sweepstakes an illegal lottery under state law. Experts on election law question whether it violates federal law against vote-buying. The case now returns to Judge Angelo Foglietta, who held a brief hearing Thursday.