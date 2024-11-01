Pentagon bolsters the US presence in the Middle East with bombers, fighter aircraft and warships
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is sending additional bomber aircraft and Navy warships to the Middle East to bolster the U.S. presence in the region. It comes as an aircraft carrier and its warships are preparing to leave. Austin is ordering several B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft, a fighter jet squadron, tanker aircraft and Navy destroyers to deploy to the Middle East. The moves come at a critical time as Israel’s war with Hamas and battles with Hezbollah in Lebanon rage, even as officials press for a cease-fire.